OCR Labs reaches highest level of remote digital ID proofing under Australian framework

Remote biometric check technology from OCR Labs has been approved for the highest level of identity proofing under Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework.

The Identity Proofing Level 3 (IP3) accreditation gives OCR Labs the highest strongest level of assurance available in remote digital identity verification under the Framework. IP3 requires face biometrics for user authentication.

IP3 is the same level of assurance myGovID is accredited for, and as when OCR Labs first received IP2 accreditation last year, it is the first private service provider approved.

The technology compares the user’s face biometrics against their passport, through a scan of the embedded NFC chip, and is used to perform so-called ‘death checks.’ With Australian passports issued since 2016 containing NFC chips, OCR Labs’ technology has a continually increasing potential customer base in the country.

“Regulation that addresses identity document verification and biometric technologies is aligning. The TDIF accreditation in Australia is a positive step forward to ensure there are standards to protect Australians when using identity verification solutions,” says OCR Labs Head of Risk and Compliance Paul Warren-Tape.

“Companies have an ethical responsibility to be transparent in how their solutions help people in everyday life, whilst preserving their privacy at all times. So the boost to IP3 gives our customers the trust and confidence that we maintain the very highest level of security and compliance,” he continues.

“We hope that other industry regulators consider the TDIF as best practice and make the move to its use of technology for remote identity and age verification.”

OCR Labs announced a $30 million funding round and plans to double its staff just last month.

