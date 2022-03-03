Plurilock unveils VPN and behavioral biometrics updates with Spring product release

Plurilock has announced the general availability of its Spring 2022 product release, which upgrades the company’s behavioral biometrics-powered continuous authentication solution Defend and the multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution Adapt.

Following the upcoming upgrade, the Defend platform will enable administrators to link the suite to industry-standard identity providers like Active Directory (AD), thus enabling users to manage administrator access and permissions from their existing identity platforms.

Plurilock is also adding support for virtual private network (VPN) status in policy decisions, which will enable administrators to condition Defend enforcement on VPN use.

The latter feature is particularly useful in scenarios where employees are working from home or operating according to bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies.

Additionally, Plurilock has upgraded Defend’s machine learning engine training tools to provide a more effective and granular auto-training of groups of users.

Finally, the company has announced the availability of Defend’s behavioral biometric policy and alerting platform, which allows system administrators to further define risk events of concern and associated alerts and enforcement actions.

“For this product release, our team delivered on key customer-driven features that include critical insider threat capabilities and support enterprise deployments,” comments Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson.

As part of its Spring 2022 product release update, Plurilock also announced the general availability of its Adapt administration tool via browser.

The web interface will provide administrators with access to detailed authentication logs — including biometric and contextual evaluations — as well as user and enrollment statuses and management and other key administrative workflows.

“Our work in this release is part of Plurilock’s ongoing efforts to enhance product performance and our zero trust identity platform’s ability to protect customers’ networks from the growing cyber threat,” Paterson explains.

The company expanded on the new product release during the Spring 2022 Plurilock Defend live demo event, which took place March 1.

The news of the upcoming product release comes weeks after Plurilock submitted a patent for a new forensic attribution technology based on its behavioral biometrics.

Article Topics

access management | behavioral biometrics | biometrics | continuous authentication | cybersecurity | enterprise | multi-factor authentication | Plurilock