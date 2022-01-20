Plurilock seeks patent for behavioral biometrics profiling to fight insider threats

Plurilock has submitted a non-provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a new forensic attribution technology based on its behavioral biometrics.

The application document for ‘Forensics Analysis for Malicious Insider Attack Attribution based on Activity Monitoring and Behavioral Biometrics Profiling’ describes how Plurilock’s forensic attribution technology can be used in conjunction with the company’s continuous authentication solution DEFEND.

By integrating both solutions, Plurilock intends to assist companies in analyzing users’ behavioral biometrics profiles in order to spot individuals that may have potentially been involved in an insider threat attack.

“Insider threat is becoming a growing concern for enterprises and existing software and tools often provide little to no information on the execution mode of the attack or the attackers’ identity,” states Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson.

“This patent is intended to be part of Plurilock’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its competitive moat and pairs this new technology with our existing cutting-edge continuous authentication solutions to provide insider threat insights in a way no other product in the market can.”

Developed by Plurilock’s Technology Division, the new invention represents the continuation of a provisional patent the firm filed with USPTO in March 2021.

More recently, the company announced the release of new versions of several behavioral biometrics solutions as part of its Fall 2021 product line.

