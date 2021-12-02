Plurilock updates product line to ease enterprise administration

Plurilock has announced the release of new versions of several behavioral biometric solutions as part of its Fall 2021 product line.

The first update that the company unveiled pertains to the advanced customization of Defend alerts. Following the upgrade, the event parameters of security risks can be further defined to generate customized alerts based on behavioral biometrics, and execute enforcement actions.

The Defend user/agent explorer has also been updated, and is now capable of providing quick access to lists of users and agents and their status.

Further, Plurilock has added group setting policies to the Defend suite, to protect against the increased threat of credential compromise for users with a high level of privileged access, as well as enabling enhanced enforcement actions for them. The latter feature will also reportedly reduce friction for users with minimal privileged access, enabling the continuation of operations following a high-risk event.

Beyond the Defend updates, Plurilock has also announced an upgrade of its Adapt solution, to enable administrators to have access to its consoles via a browser.

The Adapt browser console features most of the capabilities of its locally installed counterpart, including detailed logs and user task management.

According to Plurilock, the new updates focus on tools to support administrators using the behavioral biometric technology in an enterprise setting.

“For this product release, we are committed to rolling out enhanced features to serve enterprise environments,” says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock.

These include improved ease of use, more granular controls, enhanced monitoring and visibility tools, reduced alerts, security information and event management (SIEM) traffic, and extended compatibility with existing cybersecurity tools.

“These new features provide additional ease of use for administrators operating in an enterprise environment with a large user base and are part of our ongoing efforts to enhance Defend’s performance to protect against the growing cyber threat,” Paterson adds.

The new updates are scheduled for general release in the first quarter of 2022, but Plurilock customers will have advance access to them at some point this month.

The company has been working steadily towards new biometric applications for security last month, partnering with Absolute Software on security for endpoint environments and filing a patent for ‘biometric timing data’ patent for virtual desktop authentication.

