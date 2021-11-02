Plurilock files for ‘biometric timing data’ patent for virtual desktop authentication

Plurilock has submitted supporting documentation for a new patent to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), moving one step closer to intellectual property protection for a biometric innovation intended to improve its continuous authentication solutions for work-from-home.

The document describes a technology designed to eliminate timing delays for authenticating user identity for remote work setups, according to the company announcement.

The patent, which is currently pending approval, is titled “Side-Channel Communication Reconciliation of Biometric Timing Data for User Authentication During Remote Desktop Sessions.”

“With the well-documented shift to remote work environments such as virtual desktops due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we felt it was critical to expand our innovative technology to provide continuous authentication for users without compromising data latency,” said Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson.

From a technical standpoint, Plurilock’s behavioral biometric technology registers users’ unique keyboard and pointer movements and then generates unordered numeric timing data that is used for authentication.

The new patent filing describes a side channel method to avoid delays that result from working in a virtual desktop infrastructure environment, thus enabling the quicker generation of unordered numeric timing data when operating virtual and remote machines.

“This patent is intended to be part of Plurilock’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its competitive moat in delivering state-of-the-art identity-centric cybersecurity solutions that can be implemented during remote work sessions for enterprise customers,” Paterson added.

Plurilock began the patent process for this technology in November 2020, announcing the new technology for the first time in January this year.

The patent’s documentation is now complete and subject to USPTO for final approval.

