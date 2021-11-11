Biometrics providers deploy Absolute Software technology for ‘self-healing’ applications

Zero trust and endpoint resilience specialist Absolute Software has launched Absolute Application-Persistence-as-a-Service (APaaS), a solution that will allow independent software vendors (ISVs) and system manufacturers to incorporate Absolute’s firmware-embedded, self-healing device connection to improve the resilience and reliability of endpoint applications across their customer base. Plurilock and Smart Eye have integrated APaaS to protect their biometric applications.

According to Absolute’s research, the shift to remote and hybrid working patterns has exacerbated the complexity of endpoint environments. The average enterprise device has 96 applications installed including almost 12 security controls. This poses a constant threat of attack, decay or simply failing system updates.

“In order to best serve their customers and deliver maximum value, ISVs need their endpoint applications to be self-aware and capable of healing themselves if they are tampered with, accidentally removed, or otherwise stop working,” said Edward Choi, SVP of Global Alliances at Absolute Software.

“This requires a different approach to application hardening and resilience – one that is built on an undeletable, firmware-embedded connection to devices and applications.”

Biometric software providers already using Absolute Persistence. Plurilock and Smart Eye Technology are among the early adopters to ensure their critical security applications remain healthy and undeletable.

By combining APaaS with its Defend continuous authentication platform, Plurilock can now offer self-healing with its new product, Defend Persisted.

“In a time where more workforces are shifting to remote environments, continuous authentication is critical to ensure the security of devices,” said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock

“Absolute’s cutting-edge Persistence technology will help provide assurance to our customers that their devices will remain protected, and that Defend will continue to invisibly authenticate users, even if cyber attackers attempt to uninstall or remove it from a device.”

Smart Eye uses continuous biometric recognition of device-users to maintain screen and file sharing. The company sees APaaS as an additional security feature.

“Our customers have entrusted us to protect their confidential information from the very real threats of visual hacking, fraud, forgery, counterfeiting, and more,” said Dexter Caffey, CEO and founder of Smart Eye Technology.

“Through APaaS, we are able to extend Absolute’s undeletable line of defense and self-healing capabilities to our application to ensure it stays up and running. This gives us the confidence, and the validation, that we are delivering on our promise of keeping customers’ highly sensitive data secure.”

