Plurilock wins three behavioral biometric security contracts, updates MFA

Pharma client and two contracts with U.S. Federal Agency

The last week of May was an eventful one for cybersecurity company Plurilock, which signed three separate contracts for its behavioral biometrics and cybersecurity technology.

The first of them was with IT service reseller GiaSpace, following which the company will license Plurilock’s continuous authentication software to an unnamed U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer.

The contract marks a first for Plurilock in the pharmaceutical industry and will see the security company deploy its ADAPT and DEFEND solutions to protect the pharmaceutical firm against credential sharing, unauthorized access, and phishing attacks.

“Modern-day ransomware is more sophisticated than ever,” explained CEO of Plurilock Ian L. Paterson. “These skilled adversaries are finding ways to penetrate networks, identify high-value targets, and access critical information before detonating an attack on systems, causing significant damage and downtime for organizations.”

Plurilock’s technology aims to tackle these threats by verifying individual identities using behavioral biometric signatures based on input patterns, physical location, and other contextual data.

“With the deployment of Plurilock’s authentication software, these organizations will be able to protect the workforce as well as other critical assets against cyberattacks,” Paterson said.

Plurilock signs two new contracts with NASA

The company has also recently announced the signing of two contracts with a combined value of approximately $280,000 with a U.S. Federal Agency under NASA’s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle.

According to Plurilock, the first contract is aimed at renewing the company’s hardware support of the U.S. Federal Agency’s Dell Storage Array.

The second contract will see Plurilock provide maintenance support for Atlassian software licenses that were recently sold to the agency.

The new contracts are part of the expanding strategy of the biometric security firm this year, together with the acquisition of Aurora Systems, the expansion of its direct sales team, and the filing of two provisional patent applications.

Spring ‘21 release

Plurilock has also announced early access to continuous behavioral biometric identity signals from its DEFEND as a multi-factor authentication solution for Secure Shell (SSH) sessions on Linux servers as part of its latest product update.

The ‘Spring ‘21’ product release also provides early access to application-specific profile tuning and privacy enhancements to the agent-server communications within DEFEND. The release is also designed for improved customer support, customization and enhancements for enterprise clients prioritizing scalability, reliability, flexibility and support.

“As part of our ongoing development as an advanced identity centric cybersecurity company, we are actively investing in advancing our product portfolio to remain industry competitive,” comments Paterson. “The opportunity in the cybersecurity market continues to accelerate every day and we remain committed to ensuring we are positioned to capture market share in this global industry.”

