Plurilock files patents extending behavioral biometrics to insider threats, more situations

Plurilock has filed a pair of provisional patent applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, expanding the company’s portfolio of continuous biometric authentication technologies.

The filings relate to innovations for detecting insider threats with behavioral biometrics, and enhancing Plurilock’s invisible authentication technology to broaden the use cases it can be implemented for, respectively. The latter is intended to preserve the robustness of invisible authentication in multi-modal and remote work environments, according to a company announcement.

Combined, the company believes the patent applications will enhance its core technologies and give it new ways to enhance the security of Plurilock clients.

“These patents represent our continued investment in R&D to stay on the cutting edge of identity centric solutions for workforces,” states Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. “Our customers benefit by using the latest technology, and our partners benefit by being able to offer competitive, innovative solutions that their competitors don’t have.”

Plurilock acquired Aurora Systems Consulting just weeks ago, giving it a cache of public-sector U.S. customers and positioning the company to offer its behavioral biometrics to government and education organizations.

behavioral biometrics | biometrics | continuous authentication | cybersecurity | Plurilock | remote authentication | research and development