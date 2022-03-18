FB pixel

Trueface, Clarifai join Data Ethics Consortium for Security

| Alessandro Mascellino
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Several biometrics developers and technology-focused companies have joined the Data Ethics Consortium for Security (DECS) nonprofit, including Trueface and Clarifai.

As the name implies, DECS is an organization focusing on aiding developers and policymakers to ensure artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools are deployed safely. The organization produces policy documents for governments in the U.S. and elsewhere as part of that mission, according to the announcement.

“Policy has always lagged technology advances, and it is important that industry and government stay at the forefront of ensuring ethical standards across the AI landscape,” explains Clarifai Marketing Director Pablo Gomez. “Clarifai takes data ethics very seriously, as things like model explainability and other ethics topics determine the success of our business. We are excited to join DECS in furthering our commitment to ethical industry standards.”

DECS has already created frameworks and technical solutions designed to implement ethical AI in both the operational and policy-making space.

Now, Trueface, Clarifai, CalypsoAI, and ZeroEyes have joined DECS’ efforts.

“Trueface decided to join DECS because we wanted to pioneer the ethics conversation with like-minded organizations,” says Trueface CEO Shaun Moore. “We firmly believe that ethics needs to be a core tenant of all AI businesses and by working with the group at DECS we can make more informed decisions and solve larger problems.”

