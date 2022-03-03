Veriff targets healthcare fraud with new biometric identity verification platform

Veriff has released a new suite of biometrics-powered identity verification solutions designed specifically for the healthcare industry. According to the company, the new offering will utilize artificial intelligence and facial recognition technologies to perform user identification.

This will not only support healthcare organizations in tackling fraud tactics but also aid them in establishing digital trust and transparency along the entire patient journey, according to a company announcement.

“Every person deserves access to quality healthcare and they should never have to experience a delay or refusal of care due to a breach of security beyond their control,” says Veriff Co-founder and CPO Janer Gorohhov.

In terms of practical use cases, Veriff’s healthcare identity verification solution will provide digital health record protection in the form of patient onboarding as well as secure access to private health records, EHR systems, and insurance claims via biometric authentication.

The solution will also enable secure telemedicine and prescription delivery, for which biometrics authentication will also be required.

“Through our latest identity verification solution, Veriff is building trust across all dimensions of virtual care as it ensures patient and provider safety with private health information protection,” Gorohhov adds. “As claims of medical identity fraud continue to rise, investing in additional identity verification measures is critical in order to keep the digital healthcare landscape safe for all users – patients, providers, and payers alike.”

Veriff also expanded into a new market vertical by releasing its first suite of digital identity verification solutions specifically developed for metaverse applications in December 2021.

More recently, the company has raised US$100 million in funding, with a Series C generating a valuation of $1.5 billion.

