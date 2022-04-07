Cross-department digital ID pilot planned for Australia’s NSW

Residents of Australia’s New South Wales are in line for whole-of-government digital IDs that will let them connect with the government for services. Officials are checking a short list of vendors about photo verification products.

The state has been moving ahead with mobile, digital ID. This pilot project, part of New South Wales’ Service NSW app, includes face verification and biometric liveness testing.

Tenders went out in November. It is not known when the pilot will begin.

And a year ago, New South Wales reported that it had issued 3 million mobile driving licenses. By July 2021, it was already revamping the license to integrate automated approvals and a payments engine.

A resident will be able to take a selfie that is compared to an image the government has already collected for a driving license or other official document associated with that person. Selfies are supposed to be immediately destroyed.

The face biometrics pilot will be optional, and those who participate will have to give their consent periodically to remain in the program.

According to reporting by iTnews, the government eventually will use the biometric ID to gate services requiring proofing level three. Above that level people have to show up in person for access.

The state has put an ambitious stake in the ground in terms of customer service.

Officials set three goals to be accomplished by 2030.

Residents will feel confident that the state is working in their best interest. Also by that date, residents will get effective and high-quality services that anticipate their needs.

And they will “believe the NSW Government is easy to deal with.”

