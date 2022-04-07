Daltrey integrates Idemia face biometrics with access control platform

Daltrey has integrated its biometric access control SDK with Idemia’s VisionPass along with its pre-existing partnership with Gallagher’s REST API platform.

The technical alliance with Idemia’s face biometric access control system VisionPass and Gallagher’s API enables facial recognition to serve as an authentication method, eliminating passwords and swipe cards for physical access.

Gallagher’s Command Centre operates as the biometric authentication system to unite devices and existing control systems in one platform. Daltrey says it does not require additional cabling between devices and controllers and it removes the associated risk of attack on the Wiegand protocol.

Daltrey adds that VisionPass can include additional biometric modalities without interfering with the set-up, and provides a digital identity that can be used across all physical and digital access points. A press release announcing the partnership says VisionPass is a contactless verification platform that can recognize up to 30 users per minute. It also passed the iBeta Presentation Attack Detection anti-spoofing evaluation with 100 percent success.

“We’re excited to strengthen our integration with Idemia, world-leading providers of biometric devices,” says Blair Crawford, CEO of Daltrey. “By combining Daltrey and Idemia’s technology capability and expertise, we can deliver best-in-class authentication for physical access that’s secure and safe for organizations and users.”

Article Topics

access control | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | contactless | Daltrey | facial recognition | IDEMIA | SDK