Biometric liveness detection updated by ComplyCube, tests passed by Idemia

The bullish crypto market has led to increased biometric spoofing, according to Software-as-a-Service and KYC firm ComplyCube, which has updated its liveness detection offering to tackle the issue. Meanwhile, Idemia’s VisionPass device scores full marks for presentation attack detection accuracy in iBeta testing.

ComplyCube enhances liveness detection for stronger biometrics security

The upgrade of presentation attack detection (PAD) technology will improve its ability to detect biometric spoofing attacks involving printed photos, masks – whether 2D or 3D silicon – and video replay. The improved software will be available across all its channels such as APIs, SDKs and its recently-announced hosted solution known as Flow.

ComplyCube has recently added database checks to its Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform. Multi-Bureau can verify a customer’s details such as Tax Identification Number and Social Security Number against more than 20 identity verification sources around the world.

In September, the London-based firm reported year-on-year growth of over 500 percent and unprecedent demand for its selfie biometrics in Q1 2021

Idemia’s VisionPass aces Level 1 and 2 biometric PAD tests

Idemia says the VisionPass is the only biometric terminal for the physical access control market to pass the Level 1 and Level 2 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) assessments by the independent iBeta laboratory with 100 percent accuracy in identifying spoof attacks.

The assessments to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard tested the physical access control terminal’s resistance to photo and 3D mask presentation attacks. The device has three cameras – 2D, 3D and infrared – paired with the company’s algorithms.

The France-based firms says it is the only biometric device manufacturer to submit its access device algorithms to NIST and DHS evaluation sessions in the U.S. and put forward its software and products to iBeta for testing.

