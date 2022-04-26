Face Forensics extends tattoo matching and face biometrics suite for broad object recognition

Face Forensics has expanded its biometric platform for facial and tattoo recognition with object and scene recognition capabilities with the release of the f2 Image Recognition Suite. The update also features improved tattoo and facial recognition algorithms, the company says in the announcement.

The Vancouver-based biometrics developer says in an announcement that its image-matching algorithm that is an enhanced version of its crime scene matching technology can now detect objects in a database and identify it, regardless of size, format, and partial visibility. The objects must be solid with distinguishing features and can be as big as a building or as small as a ring, Face Forensics adds. Some examples of objects it can recognize are vehicles, flags, logos, and jewelry.

The software’s automated capabilities also extend to analysis and enrollment of the pattern and characteristics of an image, batch import and enrollment of images, and detection and enrollment of images added to external databases. The software has no limit to the size of databases that can be searched, Face Forensics claims.

The company routinely adds new recognition features to its f2 Image Recognition Suite. In 2020, it upgraded the suite for recognition of partially-occluded tattoos.

The f2 Image Recognition Suite and its modules can be used alone or integrated into existing systems, and are available as a .NET software development kit or as a web service.

The suite is available for evaluation to government agencies and their suppliers at no charge, according to the announcement.

