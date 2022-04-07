FB pixel

Idemia NSS to provide end-to-end biometric access control at US Army base

| Tyler Choi
Categories Access Control  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Idemia National Security Solutions (NSS) will demonstrate a physical and logical access control system with biometric sensors at the Redstone Arsenal U.S. Army post in Huntsville, Alabama.

The research and development project trials ID2Access, Idemia NSS’ access control system for visitor, personnel, and resident enrollment that integrates biometric sensors, digital identity capabilities, and AI to reinforce security at Redstone Arsenal. The location is a center for the U.S. Army’s missile and rocket testing and training programs. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) awarded the contract through a Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO), a press release states.

It is not the first time that Idemia NSS has been contracted by Redstone Arsenal. In 2020, the company incorporated remote biometrics and facial recognition to speed up the processing of long lines of employees and contractors that formed a three-mile backup of cars. It also served as a biometric security system to recognize potential bad actors and unregistered individuals.

Idemia NSS’s i2Access provides identity resolution, provisioning, and continuous vetting for gate, building, and network access.

“This data-driven and innovative approach to access control and identity authentication provides force protection, situational awareness, and streamlined entry for the Installations of the Future (IOTF). ID2Acces has use cases for operational deployment at continental United States (CONUS) and Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS) military and other sensitive installations,” says Patrick Clancey, CEO of Idemia NSS.

“Idemia NSS is eager to demonstrate ID2Access and work with our partners to deliver a best-in-class identify verification and access system for securing entry, exit, and movement within the garrison that eliminates the hassle of traffic and delays,” Clancey concludes.

Clancey was named CEO of Idemia NSS earlier this year.

