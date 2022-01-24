Idemia NSS names government biometrics, Army veteran Patrick Clancey CEO

Idemia National Security Solutions has appointed Patrick Clancey, a veteran of U.S. Army and federal government biometrics providers, as its chief executive.

The company provides biometric technology to the U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies.

Clancey, who has over 18 years of experience in the biometrics industry, moves over from the role of vice president of strategy and programs and chief of staff for France-based parent company Idemia’s Global Digital Platforms organization. Following stints at Booz Allen Hamilton and MorphTrust USA, he was previously the vice president of operations for Idemia’s National Security Solutions in 2017 and played a pivotal role in strategic initiatives and the launching its classification as Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI)-mitigated under a Special Security Agreement, according to a company announcement. Being FOCI-mitigated allows the company to operate projects sensitive to U.S. security interests.

Clancey’s selection as CEO of Idemia’s NSS comes weeks after he was named to Kantara’s board of directors for 2022.

David Langstaff, the chairman of the Idemia NSS Board of Directors, comments, “We look at this as a homecoming for Patrick, as he was one of the individuals who helped create NSS. He is a leading biometrics and digital identity subject matter expert and will help position NSS for its exponential growth in the years to come.”

“To return to NSS as the CEO is an extraordinary opportunity. I’m looking forward to continuing our incredible growth, delivering our best-in-class products and services to enable our customer’s missions, and expanding the NSS reputation as a trusted partner across the broader federal landscape,” says Clancey.

Idemia NSS also added a trio of new VPs in December.

