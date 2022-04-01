NEC Corporation of America gains ISO/IEC 27001 compliance

NEC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of NEC, has acquired ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation from independent certification body NQA for the information security management system used by its digital identity and biometrics products.

ISO 27001 ensures that NEC America’s digital government ID services and touchless biometric product I:Delight that comprise its Advanced Recognition Systems division met the standards for information and data security and legal compliance. The examination checked NEC’s systems across 114 security controls and 35 control objectives.

“This accreditation attests to NEC’s dedication to following best practices for information security and protecting our clients’ and our own employees’ personal information from cyber and other threats,” says Raffie Beroukhim, senior vice president and chief experience officer of Advanced Recognition Systems at NEC. “NQA has fully audited NEC’s processes and protocols and determined that they meet the latest global standard for quality assurance.”

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | cybersecurity | data protection | digital identity | ISO standards | NEC | NECAM | standards