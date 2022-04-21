Real-time movement biometrics to protect against enterprise account takeover

A new product from London-based Cursor Insight promises to provide continuous behavioral biometric authentication to protect organizations from account takeovers. The approach could be particularly helpful for protecting remote logins.

Graboxy Sentinel will constantly analyze staff’s cursor movements with deep learning technology to detect any divergence from a user’s biometric profile. The system flags the potentially fraudulent access to the account, triggering a need for the user to re-verify via multi-factor authentication or be locked out of the system.

The firm claims Graboxy Sentinel is the world’s most accurate biometric movement analysis, monitoring users’ fine motor movements of a mouse or trackpad in real time, as depicted in a promotional video. The movements are extremely difficult for someone else to imitate.

Enterprises can adjust their accuracy parameters and monitor a workforce with a live dashboard. The firm state that two out of three successful enterprise cyberattacks target remote workers.

“Critical times can be great opportunities for innovation. The whole company working from home during the pandemic made us worry more about cyber threats,” comments Tamas Zelczer, CEO of Cursor Insight Ltd.

“That’s when we decided to apply our expertise in movement analysis to building cybersecurity solutions capable of protecting accounts and computers that are used outside the safe office infrastructure. As working from home remained the norm to some extent pretty much everywhere, we hope that our innovative biometric authentication solution will have a lasting positive impact on the world of cybersecurity.”

Graboxy Sentinel can also be used to secure online banking and payment services, according to the announcement.

The firm is developing health monitoring and diagnosis functions based on longer-term movement biometrics. In other commercial use cases, Cursor Insight can provide personality predictions, such as for e-commerce site users. This could be used to determine how a site looks or what text is provided and discounts offered, based on what might appeal most.

Cursor Insights will compete for a share in the continuous behavioral biometric authentication market for remote workforces against the likes of TypingDNA, which launched its ActiveLock solution earlier this year.

