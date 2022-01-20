TypingDNA introduces continuous biometric authentication for remote workers

TypingDNA has turned its behavioral biometric technology to the challenge of continuous authentication, launching a new capability to support enterprise zero trust cybersecurity strategies.

ActiveLock is based on the company’s typing biometrics, and authenticates authorized computer users, sending out alerts or taking action to lock the device in real-time if an unauthorized user is detected. The patent-pending solution is intended to prevent threats commonly arising from remote work, such as fraud and shared or unattended devices, according to a blog post announcing ActiveLock’s launch.

A video produced to promote ActiveLock reviews threats from employee carelessness, fraud, and foolishness like intentional sharing of work devices.

TypingDNA cites an IBM report from 2020 showing that incidents caused by insider threats are increasing rapidly, and those incidents cost $13.3 million each, on average. The zero trust emphasis follows a trend of adoption and intentions, particularly among the larger organizations TypingDNA ActiveLock is designed for.

The company says its biometric protection provides a seamless user experience based on non-intrusive analysis of typing patterns. The technology is also privacy-preserving, as it does not analyze the content of typing.

ActiveLock works on all desktop and laptop computers running macOS or Windows, as a stand-alone or embedded solution.

TypingDNA launched its behavioral biometrics product for customer two-factor authentication on desktop computers last October.

