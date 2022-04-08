Vuzix inks deal with Robotiques Cyborg, gets volume order from VR Expert

Vuzix has added Robotiques Cyborg as a distributor of its smart glasses, and received a follow-on order from existing partner VR Expert.

Robotiques Cyborg, a French robotics and cybersecurity manufacturer, has already shipped an initial $300,000 order for Vuzix smart glasses.

Vuzix says the partnership will grow its robotics and cybersecurity solutions. The robotic solutions include commercial service robots, customizable service robots, and smart robotic hands. Examples of cybersecurity solutions are the protection, authentication, and enhancement of customer brands, services and revenue.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Robotiques Cyborg, who can not only provide us with new and diverse distribution opportunities, but also integrate our smart glasses into the installation and servicing process for various robotic solutions,” says Paul Travers, president and CEO of Vuzix. “We look forward to supporting their efforts to help their customers gain competitive advantages within their respective industry verticals.”

The industry verticals that Travers refers to are construction, shopping malls, hospitals, restaurants, hotels, and arcades.

Simultaneously, VR Expert and Vuzix formally finalized a reseller agreement, strengthening Vuzix’s foothold on the European market, according to Proactive Investors.

The news site reports that VR Expert has made follow-on orders for various sets of Vuzix smart glasses with a multiple six-figure total dollar value. VR Expert also offers hardware advice, installation, support, and distribution services for VR and AR products in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and Germany.

Marco Janmaat, CEO of VR Expert, says its collaboration with Vuzix can support clients in healthcare, manufacturing, warehousing, and field services with appropriate smart glasses, software, and service.

“VR Expert is an industry leader that helps solidify Vuzix’s presence and competitive position in several key European countries,” says Travers. “We look forward to working with and supporting them in these regions and others as they look to expand their global footprint.”

