Certn nets $50M investment for biometric background screening

Certn has raised US$50 million in a series B round to invest in its product line, which verifies identities with face biometrics, and further expand its market reach.

The Canadian company’s software portfolio includes a wide range of identity and background check tools, including OneID, an AI-powered product that compares selfie biometrics to a government-issued ID document.

CEO and co-founder Andrew McLeod told VentureBeat how the Certn platform functions.

First, it applies AI and machine learning to filter databases and registries to verify an identity, then checks for criteria like educational qualifications, employment history and basic facts like names. The process takes minutes, according to the company.

McLeod says Certn will invest in its product, new markets and its partnership program. “We’re also committed to investing in our current and future Certn employees – Certonians – to provide the best background screening services possible,” he says in a company announcement.

The new round was led by B Capital. Also participating were BMO, Tribe, Inovia Capital, Telstra Ventures, Scribble, Moxxie Ventures and Gaingels Covalent Ventures. Certn raised $34.1 million last year.

“Certn has taken the traditionally time-consuming, manual, and archaic experience of background screening and found a way to create a quick, accurate, and simple experience for employers and candidates,” says B Capital General Partner Rashmi Gopinath. “Its AI-enabled SaaS platform facilitates trust in the global workplace and provides essential hiring and background verification solutions for organizations who want to foster a culture of trust in their company.”

In January, Certn acquired UK-based Credence, adding Credence’s Europe, the Middle East and Africa business to give it a foothold in a greater range of target markets.

Article Topics

AI | background checks | biometrics | Certn | funding | identity verification | investment | SaaS | selfie biometrics