Entersekt partners with SA bank on ecommerce security with NuData behavioral biometrics

South Africa’s Capitec Bank has deployed Entersekt‘s mobile identity authentication feature, EMV 3-D Secure, which integrates NuData Security’s behavioral biometrics.

The software applies behavioral biometrics to e-commerce security and expediting transactions.

The EMV 3-D Secure uses behavioral analytics from NuData to combine biometrics, machine learning, and data insights to separate authentic customers from fraudsters based on a subject’s online, mobile app, and phone interactions. The data is used to produce risk scores for each cardholder ecommerce transaction.

For customers with low risk, a transaction will be largely frictionless. For others determined to be of higher risk, feature requires additional authentication such as in-app push prompts, biometrics and FIDO-certified security keys.

Schalk Nolte, CEO of Entersekt, says the EMV 3-D Secure is “fully customizable, enabling Capitec to create differentiated e-commerce experiences for their cardholders.”

“E-commerce or ‘card-not-present’ fraud remains unacceptably high in South Africa, accounting for 80 percent of credit card and 53 percent of debit card fraud according to SABRIC,” Nolte says. “Entersekt’s EMV 3-D Secure solution combines our strong authentication technology with the latest in behavioral technology to address exactly this security issue.”

Entersekt originally partnered with NuData to integrate its behavioral biometrics in 2020 for real-time fraud prevention.

