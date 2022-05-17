ForgeRock launches AI fraud protection solution with step-up authentication

ForgeRock has expanded its portfolio of digital identity and access management solutions with the release of the Autonomous Access suite. The novel solution utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent identity-based cyber attacks and fraud attempts throughout the entire identity lifecycle.

Specifically, Autonomous Access can monitor login requests in real-time to block malicious attempts, add authentication steps in response to anomalous behaviors, and streamline access for known users.

For instance, known users with a low-risk score can use options such as passwordless authentication, while additional authentication steps can be applied for a known user exhibiting anomalous behavior (e.g. an unusual location or device).

Similarly, login attempts that exhibit high-risk scores can be either blocked or sent on different journeys for further analysis and remediation.

“We continue to invest in AI to make the authentication process safer and smoother for users,” comments ForgeRock Chief Product Officer Peter Barker.

“What makes our approach distinct is the unique combination of AI, machine learning, and advanced pattern recognition. This triple-threat gives enterprises the ability to strengthen their identity perimeter, thwart bad actors, and even catch threats we didn’t know to look for, all with the click of a button.”

According to the executive, ForgeRock Autonomous Access also eliminates traditionally expensive deployment and integration of disparate point solutions as well as empowering IT admins to create personalized user access journeys with a simple drag-and-drop, no-code interface. The solution is delivered through the ForgeRock Identity Cloud, and is slated for availability later in May.

The release of the new solution comes weeks after ForgeRock updated its authenticator app with additional multi-factor authentication options.

Days before that, the company published its 2021 annual and fourth quarter financial results showcasing substantial increases in revenue over the past year.

Article Topics

access management | authentication | continuous authentication | cybersecurity | digital identity | ForgeRock | fraud prevention