IAM authentication options, privileged access visibility increase

ForgeRock has updated its authenticator app with more multi-factor authentication options, including device biometrics, to simplify enterprise login processes. Elsewhere in the digital identity and access management (IAM) space, Ping Identity has formed an integration partnership for privileged access visibility and control, and BIO-key has signed up a new public sector client for its PortalGuard platform.

ForgeRock launches biometric authentication app

ForgeRock has put its ‘Authenticator App’ on Apple and Google’s app stores, promising a simplified experience along with new biometric lock options to enhance security.

Mary Writz, vice president of consumer identity and access management at ForgeRock says, “MFA and passwordless authentication significantly reduce the attack landscape. Our new app is designed to reduce the number of steps users must take to authenticate without compromising security to make the login experience both simple and safe.”

The redesigned app is said to provide a simplified and rapid login process with easier navigation options. It also features biometric lock options for user security needs without specific examples, but an image provided by ForgeRock shows Apple’s Face ID is available.

The Authenticator App will also come with a software development kit so customers can customize their own apps with their own registration and authentication features for consumers. Some ideas that ForgeRock provides are multi-factor authentication, time-based-one-time-passcodes, passwordless login, and push notifications to the mobile device.

The app is available for integration with the security systems of iOS and Android, and available on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play store, according to a press release.

A summary of ForgeRock’s financial results for 2021 showed strong gains for the company’s subscription services.

Ping partners on customer digital identity security

Ping Identity and Authomize have agreed on a partnership to create a solution for management of customer enterprise identity access and authorization security, according to a press release.

“We are excited to launch this next latest step in growing our Authomize Together partnership outreach,” says Ariel Cohen, Authomize’s chief business officer. “Authomize is the first solution provider to provide true cross-stack observability and control over access privileges.

The partnership will build upon Ping Identity’s authentication services with Authomize’s contributions to allow customers to manage access privileges across apps and cloud services like infrastructure-as-a-service, software-as-a-service, and data with authorization solutions.

Dotan Bar Noy, Authomize’s CEO and co-founder, says integrating Authomize with Ping Identity provides customers with “end-to-end, comprehensive coverage of the access control plane, ensuring that every identity has the right level of access to apps and cloud services – no more, no less.” He adds on that the partnership will help shared customers close the access security loop, enhancing security and efficiency in their workflows.

“The partnership with Authomize extends the breadth of our security offerings, helping customers deliver a seamless and frictionless user experience,” remarks Loren Russon, vice-president of product management and design at Ping Identity. “Authomize is a leader in providing breadth of coverage and automation for securely managing access privileges. With our partnership, customers will be able to experience a seamless integrated solution that is easy to deploy and manage.”

Ping Identity launched dynamic authorization capabilities for its digital identity cloud platform to give enterprises more control over user activities in applications in December 2021.

BIO-key adds Texas city to PortalGuard IAM customer portfolio

BIO-key announced that an unnamed Texas city would be using its PortalGuard IAM platform to defend its enterprise applications and data.

An announcement revealing the contract puts the attention on a spike in cyberattacks on municipalities, like ransomware from state-sponsored hackers and cybercriminals. To deter the threats, a Texas municipality that is unnamed in the announcement says PortalGuard was selected in a procurement process because of its comprehensive IAM capabilities and flexibility. BIO-key specifically notes the support for multi-factor authentication options, including identity-bound biometrics to validate identities; and not requiring users’ phones to be a primary second factor, which eliminates security and privacy risks related to phones.

BIO-key says the contract is its first contract with a Texas municipality, and was secured with the aid of Dallas-based IT consulting firm Mejeticks through BIO-key’s master agent Intelisys.

Robert DeVita, CEO and founder of Mejeticks, comments, “The PortalGuard solution delivers immediate value to our customers by providing a more secure, predictable, and scalable solution versus other competitive alternatives. Through our relationship with Intelisys, we look forward to a long partnership with BIO-key providing best-of-breed security benefits to our customers.”

It is the latest example of BIO-key’s master agent referral program that was launched in 2021 in coordination with Intelisys.

