BIO-key receives MFA honors in G2 Fall Reports, signs IAM deal with university

Expands Channel Alliance Partner program with Intelisys

BIO-key has recently announced its PortalGuard solution has received several honors in the G2 Fall Reports for its multi-factor authentication (MFA) and self-service password reset (SSPR) capabilities.

Specifically, PortalGuard has received three honors for MFA: High Performer, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Highest User Adoption.

For SSPR, PortalGuard was awarded a Higher Performer nomination.

G2 is one of the world’s largest technology marketplaces. The company regularly compiles lists of best apps and solutions to aid customers to make informed decisions before purchase.

PortalGuard is also included in a new Master Agent Referral Partner Program BIO-key has launched with cloud and telecom services provider Intelisys. The deal, which builds on BIO-key’s channel partner efforts, brings the first identity and access management (IAM) platform to Intelisys’ network of partners, according to the announcement.

PortalGuard selected by University of Denver

The University of Denver (DU) selected BIO-key’s IAM platform PortalGuard to improve access security to its portal and applications.

In particular, the move will see DU adopt PortalGuard to provide a unified approach to enterprise security and access to its portal and applications for the entire university community, which includes around 12,000 graduate and undergraduate students.

The university has also confirmed PortalGuard meets its requirement for Single Sign-On (SSO) protocols, which will be utilized to support a planned campus portal migration and to provide a consistent application access experience with integrated self-service capabilities.

“We are proud to add the University of Denver, the oldest private research university in the Rocky Mountain Region, to our customer community,” commented BIO-key President Mark Cochran.

“We view this as a seminal relationship that further validates our value to higher education institutions in the region and across the country.”

Article Topics

access management | BIO-key | biometrics | identity management | market report | multi-factor authentication | partner program | PortalGuard