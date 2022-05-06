New alliances and memberships bring together biometrics, digital ID players

Associations and individual companies in the biometrics and digital identity space, including the Security Industry Association (SIA), Digicampus, the Dutch Blockchain Coalition (DBC), IDnext, Q5id, and Early Warning Services, have announced new alliances and memberships for some of their operational structures as they move to attain new institutional and market goals.

SIA unveils Utilities Advisory Board Steering Committee members

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has appointed pioneer members of the steering committee for its Utilities Advisory Board, a body it put in place to provide insight and education to security practitioners, members of the security industry and other stakeholders about emerging security trends, regulatory compliance issues, and recommended practices for protecting utility infrastructure.

SIA CEO Don Erickson said they were excited to have such a cream of experts on the Board, while Steering Committee Chair Joey St. Jacques said he was “incredibly impressed with the expertise and unique value that each committee member brings to the table.”

The members of the steering committee are experts from a wide range of fields in the security industry, including Paravision President and COO Benji Hutchinson, and the Board operates five sub committees.

Trio partners to boost decentralized digital ID innovation

Digicampus, the Dutch Blockchain Coalition and IDnext have sealed a deal to reinforce the dissemination of information about the importance of decentralized digital identity.

According to an announcement by IDnext, the partnership will see the trio share knowledge that can contribute to the development of a new (decentralized) digital identity that matches the needs of citizens and businesses and fully protects their interests in terms of maintaining their sovereignty and privacy.

This will be done through events such as workshops, and the publication of articles and whitepapers.

Q5id joins bankers associations to deploy account security expertise

Q5id is now a member of four bankers’ associations in the United States, namely the Bankers Associations of Oregon, Nevada, Idaho and Washington, with the goal of providing enhanced account protection for account holders using its self-managed proven identities solution.

Q5id CEO Steve Larson says, “Our patented identity proofing solution creates identities that can be used for protecting accounts, customer assets, and data. By joining these premiere associations, we can better partner with banks on what they need for frictionless onboarding, KYC compliance, and ongoing account security.”

The company says it has contributed to the bankers’ associations in the past through virtual events on the use of self-managed identities and biometrics as an alternative for less secure authentication systems.

ADI Association board admits new member

Fintech company Early Warning is the latest to join the Board of the Accountable Digital Identity (ADI) Association, with its Head of Vertical Market Solutions and Digital Identity Business Chuck Moore expected to serve on the Board.

“We are extremely pleased to have Early Warning join the ADI Association Board of Directors,” comments Ramesh Kesanupalli, co-founder of the ADI Association and CEO of Digital Trust Networks.

“With its broad reach and expertise in empowering financial institutions, we believe Early Warning’s contributions will be vital to realizing the Association’s vision of accountable digital identity.”

Commenting on the ADI Association board membership, Chuck Moore says: “No one company can do it alone, so by being part of a global community representing a diverse mix of companies, governments, and consumers, we look forward to moving digital identity to the next level.”

Idemia was announced as a member of the ADI Association Board in March.

