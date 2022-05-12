Plurilock biometrics secure Amazon WorkSpaces; $1.4M in sales for subsidiary

Plurilock’s zero-trust cybersecurity solution with biometrics will be available for Amazon WorkSpaces virtual sessions, the company said. It also confirmed that its subsidiary Aurora Systems Consulting made $1.4 million in sales for April 2022, from NASA and relevant U.S. government agencies being the dominant client.

Plurilock behavioral biometrics to be available on Amazon platform

Plurilock’s DEFEND solution will be available for Amazon WorkSpaces to protect virtual work sessions with behavioral biometrics, the company announced.

DEFEND is a zero-trust cybersecurity solution that offers identity assurance and compromise detection with behavioral biometrics. If a high-risk activity or potential credential compromise is detected, it terminates the virtual session to halt any further security vulnerabilities.

With expectations for 25 percent of professional workplace jobs to take place from home by the end of 2022, citing research from Ladders, Plurilock says it is protecting virtual infrastructure like Amazon WorkSpaces, a virtualization platform for remote work. It notes weaknesses with credential compromise and unauthorized access to critical assets, and other challenges with bring your own device (BYOD) situations, despite benefits like cost savings.

The Canadian cybersecurity company says DEFEND for Amazon WorkSpaces is available through its early access program, with all early access features unlocked for select customers in the beginning of June. General availability starts in the second half of 2022, Plurilock says.

“In an increasingly remote world, zero-trust identity technology is critical for securing workforces, including those operating in virtual environments,” says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. “This latest release demonstrates Plurilock’s success in executing on its stated strategy to acquire profitable cybersecurity companies with great customers and provide cutting-edge identity confirmation solutions that protect workforces.”

In March, Plurilock upgraded the DEFEND behavioral biometrics platform with features like a virtual private network (VPN) status in policy decisions, which can help secure remote work and BYOD policies.

Subsidiary Aurora’s April 2022 sales jump on NASA contract

Plurilock subsidiary Aurora announced that it earned a total of $1.4 million in purchase orders in April 2022, with the vast majority comprised of its work with National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) information technology (IT) contract vehicle.

The vehicle, named Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP), is a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle (GWAC) that allows U.S. federal agencies to purchase IT solutions from SEWP-authorized resellers. Plurilock says an estimate for contract spending in 2021 is $8.8 billion. The SEWP allows Plurilock to access downstream customers in the government sector.

Besides a NASA order for software renewal and maintenance support, the bulk of the purchase orders were from U.S. military branches and federal U.S. agencies for software renewal and maintenance support. The remainder is an unnamed California state taxation agency for a $167,000 purchase order for software subscriptions and maintenance support.

Since January 1, 2022, Plurilock says across all disclosed contracts and orders announced by it and its subsidiaries amounts to roughly $6.7 million.

Paterson says the orders highlight its role as a leader in the cybersecurity and IT space and “demonstrates the Company’s work in achieving our stated goal of securing contracts across key industry verticals, including military defense and financial services.” He concluded by saying Plurilock intends to strengthen its business relationships with existing clients of Aurora while increasing cross-selling opportunities for high-margin proprietary software products to their end customers

Hardware sales from the acquisition of Aurora drove Plurilock’s revenue in 2021.

Article Topics

Amazon | behavioral biometrics | biometrics | continuous authentication | cybersecurity | Plurilock | remote authentication | stocks