Signicat to aid in digitization of corporate lender

Signicat is partnering with digital documentation company Enigio to digitize Swedish corporate lender yourCom.

The Norwegian biometrics and digital identity company’s electronic signature verification technology will verify digital documents like promissory notes that are generated and managed by Enigio to expedite and secure the corporate lending process. Pontus Andersson, Signicat’s Sweden manager, says, the signature verification works across borders which enables customers to scale quickly.

Enigio’s trace:original for digital original documents will work with Signicat’s signing software, enabling yourCom to create efficient, adaptive and scalable operations. YourCom’s goal is to expand across Sweden and into Europe, says Marthin Larsson, CEO of yourCom.

Signicat also partnered with TrustBuilder in February to offer its European eID capabilities within TrustBuilder’s cloud-based Service Catalogue.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | esignature | identity verification | secure transactions | selfie biometrics | Signicat