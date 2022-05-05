Vision-Box renews Privacy by Design certification for biometric Orchestra platform

Portugal-based travel and aviation biometrics provider Vision-Box has announced the renewal of the Privacy by Design certification for its Orchestra platform following a new assessment by the certification body, MSECB.

The certification was awarded after an assessment report was submitted as a result of an audit by KPMG, and will act as a guarantee that Orchestra platform users will be the sole owners of their personally identifiable information (PII).

Orchestra is a Digital Identity Management Platform designed to enable the integration of biometric devices within third-party tools with interoperability in mind. The move marks the third Privacy by Design certification for Vision-Box, following its first in May 2018 by Ryerson University and a second one in 2019 by MSECB.

“Vision-Box’s dedication to privacy has been shown in every interaction with its teams since 2019,” says MSECB CEO Eric Lessard. “We are honored to count Vision-Box as one of MSECB certified organizations.”

Orchestra connects several stakeholders around the traveler’s journey with the goal of enhancing security, improving customer experience, increasing non-aeronautical revenue, and perfecting operational efficiency.

Orchestra also enables real-time traveler-centric information sharing and monitoring, enabling data-informed decision-making.

As it handles and stores substantial amounts of PII, however, the platform needed to be designed in such a way as to strongly protect users’ data.

“Data protection and privacy are at the core of the design philosophy of our company,” comments Vision-Box CEO Miguel Leitmann.

“This certification remains the ultimate standard we continue to strive for, and it recognizes the market-leading commitment that Vision-Box and its technologies offer to deliver trust to the whole travel sector.”

The Orchestra platform is currently used with Vision-Box biometrics by airlines, national border control agencies, and airports around the world, including Emirates, AirAsia, the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior and the Border Police, and Sint Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport, among others.

