Delhi deploys biometrics to reduce queues at property registration offices

The National Capital Territory of Delhi, in India, plans to use biometrics to reduce queues and manage the huge crowds that show up to register their property, writes The Print.

After visiting the sub-registrar’s offices in the Preet Vihar subdivision of the East Delhi district, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot issued a statement saying that the government will use biometric scanners to identify individuals, according to the news outlet.

Gahlot until recently had been the National Capital Territory’s transportation minister, where he promoted biometric identification for government services.

He said during the visit that, “Citizens of Delhi will no longer have to stand in long queues to get their properties registered. The Delhi government will use technology such as biometric scan, authentication and queue management to make the process smoother for citizens.”

In a related move, India said last year that it was beginning to assign digital IDs to plots of land as part of efforts to modernize the country’s land property-management system and to fight fraud.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | government services | identity verification | India | land registry