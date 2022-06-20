Shufti Pro enters two US state gambling markets, pockets conference award

Biometric ID verification service firm Shufti Pro has been awarded two gambling-industry licenses in the United States, in West Virginia and Louisiana. With the certifications, the company can sell its software to businesses with gambling platforms in each state.

In the nice-to-have column, the United Kingdom-based company was voted easiest to work with for onboarding projects earlier this month at iFX Expo International.

U.S. states tightly regulate all aspects of the gambling industry, including ID verification. In this case, the governments want to make sure that ID verifiers meeting legal technical standards.

Age is a critical identifier for a gambling company, as public sentiment is solidly against under-age gambling. Unfortunately for the industry, most children (those younger than 18 years in the United States) play online games.

It is familiar territory for minors and, until recently, age verification historically has been superficial at best.

Shufti software verifies ages and performs biometric authentication.

Shufti Pro‘s services address Know Your Customer or Buyer requirements, biometric authentication, age verification and anti-money laundering. Shufti can verify using documents in more than 150 languages.

As a category, best client onboarding covered risk assessment for remaining compliant with regulations, KYC/AML and identity verification. Shufti claims its biometric client onboarding service has a 98.67 percent accuracy “in a matter of seconds.”

The company in March raised $20 million series A to accelerate global growth of its biometric face verification feature.

The awards at iFX Expo were organized by marketing agency Ultimate Fintech and were based on voting tallied on Ultimate Fintech’s site.

