UNDP launches bids for biometric registration kits for Vanuatu’s planned civil registry

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is seeking to tender a contract for biometric registration kits for Vanuatu to help it stand up a new civil registry system.

The request for quotation through the UNDP’s Fiji office describes the intended system as one for the Vanuatu Department of Civil Registration and Identity Management (CRIM) to establish a civil registry with a capture process that includes collecting passport-size photos and fingerprint biometrics in industry-standard formats. Bids are expected to include hardware and software samples that demonstrate the usability of the associated SDK.

The decision to use face and fingerprint biometrics in the national system dates back to 2019.

“The registration methodology is based on a multi-tiered data collection and consolidation strategy that enables the collection of individual data and biometrics at the booth level and consolidates this data at the CRIM HQ datacenter for protection, integration, and verification purposes,” writes the UNDP.

The technical specifications also include the facilitation of biographic information, the inclusion of batteries or solar panels along with main power supply. A signature pad, document scanner and printer must also be included within what UNDP refers to as “suitcase items.”

UNDP is looking for 12 biometric registration kits, along with 8 sets of additional devices, including USB hubs. A “Biometric citizen registration software proof of concept,” technical assistance and warranty, and training for 25 staff are also sought.

Fingerprint biometrics are expected to be collected with a device using an optical four-finger scanning device. The Suprema RealScan-G10 or equivalent is listed as the fingerprint scanner model of reference.

Quotes are due with the UNDP by July 8, 2022, ahead of an expected contract award date of July 25.

This post was updated at 11:01am Eastern on June 28, 2022 to correct that it is Vanuatu, rather than Fiji, that the technology is being contracted for.

