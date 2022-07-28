Cote d’Ivoire unveils biometric verification terminal from Semlex

Cote d’Ivoire has unveiled a biometric ID verification terminal for verifying the identity and authenticating the national ID of citizens and resident aliens.

According to the nation’s civil status registration and identification office and its contractor Semlex, the biometric identity verification terminal will fight document fraud and identity theft and protect card holders from terrorist threats and cybercrime.

Christian Ago Kodia, director general of the ID office, says its ID verification terminal is reliable and secure in verifying identification. In a machine translated article in Linfodrome, Kodia says the terminal optimize customers’ experiences

He says the idea is part of efforts by the ID office to provide agencies and businesses the possibility to easily identity individuals and make sure they are who they say they are.

He also expressed gratitude to Semlex Cote d’Ivoire CEO Stanislas Lepage for helping the country make advanced and secure identity credentials, as well as the identity verification terminal.

Georges Pierre Aka, director of the ID office’s electronic services, says the features and functionality of the terminal, saying it is easy to use.

Aka says the system, which contains a software development kit and works offline, has been designed to identify the authenticity of residence and other documents by verifying if the fingerprints of the holder match those stored in the chip of the cards.

Cote d’Ivoire is also running a new biometric national ID card project.

