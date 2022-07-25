Telpo upgrades biometric tablet for variety of outdoor ID verification applications

Telpo has updated its TPS450 rugged biometric tablet to improve its usability and battery life and expand the range of verification and registration applications it is suited for.

The all-in-one biometric tablet provides multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprint, face and iris, along with verification through ID cards, passports and QR codes. All models come with a Quad-Core 2.0GHz processor and run Android 11, with 2GB DDR plus 16GB eMMC or 4GB DDR plus 64GB eMMC storage.

Telpo’s TPS450 also features live finger detection, a 13MP camera with dual LEDs, and a contactless smart card reader. The battery is an 8540mAh rechargeable and removable unit for all-day operation.

A multi-touch 8-inch display with 1280 by 800 high definition is also wear-resistant for increased durability, according to the announcement.

The TPS450 was originally designed with supermarket applications in mind. With the upgrades, Telpo now recommends the device for biometric citizen registration, voter enrollment and verification, border and access control, ID document issuance, criminal identification, attendance tracking and other outdoor verifications.

A pair of the company’s biometric smart terminals were certified for IP65 durability earlier this year, as Telpo invests in robust solutions for use in outdoor environments.

