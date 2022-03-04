Telpo biometric terminals certified for water and dust protection

Telpo has announced that two of its biometric smart terminals have received recognition for their protection against water and dust, which the company says verifies their robustness.

The S5 and S8 biometric smart terminals obtained IP65 certification. IP stands for Ingress Protection, or the degree of protection for an electronic device against dust, water, accidental contact, and intrusion. The number indicates that the devices are dust-tight and protected against water jets. The IP tests were conducted by Emtek, a third-party testing institute in China.

Telpo says the combination of three proofing solutions and ABS material protects its IP65-certified biometric devices against abrasive resistance, oil resistivity, impacts, and more. The company also claims it can run reliably in every environment and runs smoothly at a temperature range of -10 degrees C to 50 degrees C, and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Telpo argues that the durability of its devices makes it ideal for applications in citizen identity, SIM card registration, elections, law enforcement, border control, bank e-KYC, and mobile attendance and access control.

The S5 is a durable handheld biometric terminal that can perform multi-factor identification for ID cards and passports, barcode scanning, and iris recognition. The S8 is a tablet that carries multi-modal biometrics including facial, iris, and fingerprint recognition, on top of document recognition.

In January, Telpo was certified as an AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) to boost its global sales, and accreditation from CNAS for reliability with its biometric devices.

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | Emtek | mobile biometrics | Telpo | testing