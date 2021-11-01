New rugged handheld multi-biometric terminal from Telpo provides fingerprinting options

Telpo has brought a rugged new handheld multi-factor biometrics terminal, the S5, to market to enable a wide range of biometric registration and identity verification use cases.

The S5 integrates fingerprint scanning from leading scanner-makers, with options including the Suprema BM-Slim2 (FAP20) or Suprema BM-Slim3 (FAP30), the Integrated Biometrics Columbo (FAP30) or IB Watson Mini (FAP45). It runs Android 9 on a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU and Octacore processor, and supports iris recognition, along with barcode and NFC scanning to read identity documents such as ID cards and passports.

Telpo recently made its pitch for the importance of various scanning and identification methods to allow organizations to read digital health passes.

The terminal is also rated IP65 for resistance to water and dust, and damage caused by drops of up to 1.5 meters. The S5 also features a 5.5-inch touchscreen, a large memory capacity and ultra-long life battery with fast charging, according to the announcement.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The company recommends the S5 for SIM card registration, electoral rolls, law enforcement, border control, know your customer (KYC) checks and mobile time and attendance, among other applications.

