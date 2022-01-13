Telpo eases international biometric device shipments with AEO certificate approval

Telpo has received a boost in its bid to grow its biometric device sales internationally, with an AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) certificate.

The certificate was granted after the company was verified by the State General Administration of Customs as meeting the criteria of the World Customs Organization.

China customs has signed AEO mutual recognition agreements with 47 countries, as of December, 2021, so the certificate will ease the export of Telpo’s biometric devices to numerous international markets, including the European Union, Singapore, Brazil and Serbia.

The designation reflects the effectiveness of the company’s internal controls, management system, regulatory compliance and trade security, and gives Telpo a set of advantages that will benefit its global supply chain, according to the announcement.

The AEO certificate help Telpo reduce customs clearance time, reducing regulatory burdens related to document reviews and inspections. Telpo says the certificate will also result in lower trade costs, and assist its expansion in the international market. The company also gets access to various facilitation measures and innovation policies, which could improve its success rate in bidding on overseas projects.

Telpo already has offices in India, Hong Kong, Nigeria and Sri Lanka, plus 28 overseas service centers, and has delivered its biometric scanners for deployment in over 120 countries.

The company launched its latest handheld multi-factor biometric terminal in November.

