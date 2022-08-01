Analysis from Veridium, TAG offers guidance on boosting enterprise authentication

A new analysis and set of recommendations sponsored by Veridium has been published to offer guidance to enterprises struggling with authenticating the digital identities of their employees and other system users.

‘Addressing the Modern Enterprise Authentication Challenge’ was written by TAG Cyber for Veridium, and sets out three forces influencing the decisions businesses make about how to authenticate users of business and commerce applications.

TAG Cyber CEO and Founder, Dr. Edward Amoroso says that while enterprises recognize the importance of strong authentication, they struggle with deployment and support. Too often, businesses continue to rely on passwords or IP source authentication, he says.

“The business forces driving decisions about modern authentication must balance the recommendations of those groups charged with security, compliance and corporate brand reputation with the recommendations of sales and marketing-oriented teams such as digital experience managers, eCommerce operators, and IT service designers,” Amoroso adds.

Security, usability and accessibility are found to be the three primary drivers behind modern authentication adoption decisions. Striking a balance between them, however, is challenging for enterprises.

The analysis concludes with a trio of recommendations for enterprises to effectively adopt and optimize stronger authentication methods, like Veridium’s contactless biometrics.

Enterprises should embrace cooperative design early in the process of selecting and implementing authentication controls, according to the analysis. They should also prioritize flexible solutions and use accurate metrics from live production to guide their decisions.

“Over the last several years and in particular, over the last two years, trusted digital identities have increasingly become the key, both to hyperconnected exchanges such as eCommerce, loyalty and customer service applications, and for the day to day, line of business exchanges among employees within an enterprise,” comments Veridium Chief Product and Operating Officer Baber Amin.

“’Addressing the Modern Enterprise Authentication Challenge’ is a strong follow-up to TAG Cyber’s recent report ‘What Keeps a CISO Up at Night’ [in 2022]. It offers clear, practical, actionable advice that can help organizations evolve their authentication strategies in ways that optimize their success.”

Veridium’s mobile biometric SDK for passwordless authentication was certified as a FIDO Authenticator in late-2021.

