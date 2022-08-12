Biometric wallet, facial recognition deployed for patients in US, Israel

MSP Recovery has deployed its biometrics-enabled app, LifeWallet as part of a new pilot program with Miami-based care provider Cano Health. Also, Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, inaugurated a new emergency room featuring facial recognition.

LifeWallet to deploy at Cano Health medical centers

The app will be used at a Cano Health center in South Florida. It will enable the company and its patients to identify prior medical and pharmaceutical history in real time, alongside information that will be used to verify payers responsible for services provided.

According to the company, the integration will improve efficiency for Cano Health and may lead to clinical benefits while reducing costs.

LifeWallet was first launched in January to aid first responders and healthcare providers in quickly accesses patient medical histories. MSP has since marketed the app to patients, providers and payers across the United States.

LifeWallet supports facial recognition-supported check-ins to prevent improper documentation of medical information, and is part of MSP’s Chase to Pay software line designed to provide real-time analytics at the point of care.

Ichilov Hospital inaugurates facility with biometric self check-in

The Jerusalem Post reports that Israel President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid participated in the opening of the Sylvan Adams Emergency Hospital in late July.

The new ER features face biometrics for digital self-registration and a self-triage tool enabling patients to check their own blood pressure, temperature, pulse and blood oxygen saturation levels prior to being assigned a medical professional for treatment.

Sylvan Adams will also see mobile robots assisting patients in navigating the emergency department and departments outside the facility.

The technologies will reportedly help medical professionals streamline patient assessment, reduce waiting times, and deliver more efficient and effective medical care provision.

According to the Post, the in-patient hall counts 100 monitored beds, the largest number in an ER in the country.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital wallet | facial recognition | fraud prevention | healthcare | identity verification | patient identification | self-service