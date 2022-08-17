First ever government biometrics code moves toward approval in Scotland

According to a report out of Scotland, that northern reach of the United Kingdom is finalizing its biometric code of practice for law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

Reportedly, the nation’s Criminal Justice Committee has approved the document without lifting a pen. It governs the acquisition, retention, use and destruction of biometric information. Where the UK’s police are governed by rules pertaining only to fingerprints and DNA, the proposed rules in Scotland cover fingerprints, DNA and images and recordings.

It could be formal regulation in mid-November, if national ministers do not find objections during scheduled September 7 meeting, according to local news publication Holyrood. If passed, it could be the world’s first such code.

Brian Plastow, who was appointed as Scotland’s first biometrics commissioner in March 2021, told the trade publication Police Professional that the code is intended to promote lawful, effective and ethical biometrics practices.

Plastow, a former police chief, composed sent the draft officials are working on now. It is said to contain 12 ethical principles such as privacy and human rights protection and defines different types of biometric data to help keep the use of the technology in the Scottish criminal justice system compliant.

