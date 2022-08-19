OCR Labs appoints leader to expand biometric onboarding into gaming industry

Fiona Davies has been appointed OCR Labs Global’s new head of Gaming to drive the expansion of the company’s identity document and biometric checks for identity verification, KYC and AML checks within the gambling industry.

OCR Labs is planning to form partnerships with operators and platforms in the gaming market, where it says there is a huge opportunity in biometric onboarding.

Davies is a veteran of the KYC, AML and identity verification landscape, according to the announcement, with 15 years of experience in startups and large corporations. That includes seven years with Acuris Risk Intelligence in her most recent role, heading gambling strategy for regulated markets. In that role, Davies grew Acuris gaming customer portfolio by 2,300 percent, from 5 gaming operators to more than 120.

“I am excited to build out the Gambling division at OCR Labs Global offering operators products that underpin this strict regulatory environment whilst not impinging on user experience,” Davies says. “With such a stand-out product offering, joining them was an easy decision to make. I plan to be a real evangelist and work with operators, platforms and partners to introduce improvements that make a real difference to the verification experience, the bottom line and fraud prevention.”

“With a 100 percent automated product that helps onboard players faster and at the same time stops fraud, I know it is the right time to get passionate about making real improvements in the gambling industry,” she adds.

“OCR Labs Global is committed to bringing our technology to Gambling operators and their users worldwide,” adds Russ Cohn, OCR Labs’ International GM. We are a real force multiplier for the industry, with our fully automated and user friendly and reliable ID verification process dramatically speeding up user onboarding. We welcome Fiona’s industry experience and ability to leverage our solution and elevate our efforts in Gambling. We are confident that her expertise will support global operators to take advantage of this excellent growth opportunity.”

The company recently appointed a new chief revenue officer, and since then announced a new fintech customer in Bloom Money.

