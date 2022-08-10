Remote onboarding for financial services stays hot with iSolve solution, OCR Labs, iDenfy wins

In an eventful start to August for digital ID applications, digital client onboarding and compliance platform iSolve Technologies launched a new automated platform in India, Australian ID verification and biometrics startup OCR Labs partnered with Bloom Money, and iDenfy joined forces with cryptocurrency investment platform Peccala.

iSolve Technologies launches iStart in India

The new customer onboarding platform is reportedly aimed at portfolio and wealth managers in India and aimed to make client onboarding simple and efficient.

iStart is compliant with the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and provides digital onboarding with biometric selfie verification, and eKYC (electronic know-your-customer) checks.

The platform can verify customers’ identities through a variety of documents, including passports and driver’s licenses. It is also reportedly compatible with citizens’ Aadhaar digital ID cards.

“Portfolio and wealth management firms can now automate their client onboarding process with utmost compliance checks through iStart,” comments iSolve Technologies CEO Chitra Parthasarathy.

“Our platform is fully independent and can be integrated with all standard customer relationship management (CRM) and property management systems (PMS) without disrupting ongoing operations.”

OCR Labs selected by Bloom Money for digital ID verification

OCR Labs has been selected to provide digital ID verification to Bloom Money customers, Finextra reports.

The app, designed for diaspora communities to manage their finances, will now support OCR Labs’ biometric verification, document verification, and re-authentication technologies.

Bloom Money is designed to provide a convenient and ethical rotating savings club for every community, whether it is known as contributions, ajo, hagbad, or pardna.

“OCR Labs Global is the only vendor who could accurately recognize people of different ethnicities and do liveness verification,” says Bloom Money Co-founder Nina Mohanty.

“I’ve had my own experiences of not being recognized by technology, and the ability to do this is critical to the business we are building.”

The Bloom Money contract comes weeks after OCR Labs appointed Shane Oren as its new chief revenue officer (CRO).

iDenfy signs up cryptocurrency investment platform Peccala

Peccala is the cryptocurrency investment platform that provides tokenized crypto Robo-investor services.

Following the beginning of the collaboration, the company’s customers will be onboarded through iDenfy’s ID verification procedure.

According to Peccala, using iDenfy’s biometric selfie-powered identity verification process with liveness detection capabilities, the company will be able to prevent unwanted registrations and suspicious identities from entering the crypto investment platform.

“Our biggest priority right now is to grow our user base,” explains Peccala’s Co-founder Laura Arcade.

“We believe that a fast and smooth onboarding process is one of the key components to achieving this goal. That’s why our team is happy to partner with iDenfy, a trustworthy, transparent company that fulfills all of our requirements regarding a secure identity verification process.”

iDenfy also recently launched a new WordPress plugin designed to enable the integration of digital ID verification with selfie biometrics within WordPress websites.

