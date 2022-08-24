SES RFID shows off biometric smart card with sensor under PVC

The cold lamination technology acquired by SES RFID Solutions to put fingerprint biometric sensors under the PVC layer of smart cards appears to have been fully integrated and implemented.

SES RFID acquired Jinco unit Cold Lamination Technologies in a deal earlier this year to allow SES to add the manufacturing capability to its BIOMTX biometric smart card solutions and services. SES RFID, with offices in Germany, Taiwan and the U.S., welcomed “key members” of Jinco Universal at the time.

BIOMTX cards provide “Hidden, integrated fingerprint sensors for smart cards and highly secure devices,” according to a LinkedIn post.

The BIOMTX cards are demonstrated in a YouTube video, with the sensor area indicated with a printed image of a fingerprint, rather than a visible sensor. The demonstration is of a physical access control scenario with a proximity reader. The card operates without a battery, harvesting power from the reader like most fingerprint-enabled cards.

SES RFID has been contacted for further details.

