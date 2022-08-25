Sumsub promotes expansion of digital ID services with US office, popular YouTube account

London-based identity verification platform and regtech specialist Sumsub has opened its first U.S. office in Miami, Florida.

The company made the announcement early this week in a blog post, saying the new location will be used to launch new digital identity services available only to U.S. customers.

The services exclusively available in the U.S. include the ability of local clients to add Social Security Number (SSN) checks to verify users through Social Security records and conduct background checks on them (e.g., bankruptcies, liens, and criminal records, among others).

Further, Sumsub said it intends to use the U.S. foothold to expand to Latin America in the future, as it is aware that investments in identity and access management (IAM) security services in the area are multiplying.

“We are thrilled to establish a strong presence in the Americas and provide tailored services to our local clients,” comments Sumsub CEO Andrew Sever. “Our unique experience of working with complicated markets in 220 plus countries and territories differentiates us from other industry players.”

At a more general level, Sumsub’s offering enables companies to stay compliant with varying KYC (know-your-customer), KYB (know-your-business) and AML (anti-money laundering) regulations. The company’s solution also supports identity verification via selfie biometrics.

According to the blog post, Sumsub is already a “lead performer” in the U.S. market, offering an average user verification speed of 87.05 seconds and a pass rate of 91.64 percent.

“With our mission to empower verification, we aim to help both regulated and non-regulated businesses in the Americas easily scale to international markets by delivering end-to-end identity orchestration solutions,” Sever adds.

Sumsub’s YouTube channel surpasses 6M views in a year

In an eventful week for the company, Sumsub also announced its YouTube channel has gained 178,000 subscribers and more than six million views, a year after its launch.

“Yet another amazing milestone! Sumsub has earned a Youtube Silver Play Button! The award will have a permanent home in our Berlin office,” Sever wrote on LinkedIn.

The Silver Play Button is one of the awards delivered to YouTubers with 100,000 subscribers as part of YouTube’s Creator Awards. It consists of a flat silver trophy in a metal casing and a YouTube logo symbol next to the creator channel name.

According to Sumsub’s Global Head of Communications, Olya Laktyushina, the channel aims to explain the dangers of the “online jungle” to a broader, non-technical audience.

“The channel offers tips and techniques for staying safe and protecting our privacy, personal security and even our identities on the internet, which gives us so many opportunities today but poses such a danger we don’t know about,” Laktyushina wrote on a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The announcement comes weeks after Sumsub released a survey suggesting digital identity verification in the crypto industry is widespread enough but can be improved further.

