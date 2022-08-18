trinamiX unveils new liveness detection tech and complete biometric authentication solution

Germany-based trinamiX has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to launch a pair of new biometric technologies for implementation on mobile devices; one a reference design for high-resolution scans of people’s skin, and another a full hardware and software solution to provide all-in-one facial authentication.

The skin-sensing technology, which can be used in liveness detection, is a near-infrared spectroscopy module for smartphone integration. TrinamiX pitched this technology when it was accepted into Qualcomm’s software accelerator in 2020, referring to is as “beam profile analysis.”

The all-in-one trinamiX Face Authentication solution includes the skin detection capability for presentation attack detection, as well as 2D facial recognition. The software components run within the Qualcomm Trusted Execution Environment to protect users’ personal data, according to the announcement. The biometric hardware is intended for integration beneath an OLED screen.

“During the development of our solution, we have seen and unveiled so many crucial security gaps in available biometric solutions,” says trinamiX Head of Smartphone Business Asia Stefan Metz. “Qualcomm Technologies has helped us pave the way for a face authentication solution that finally closes these gaps.”

The company says solution meets the highest requirements for security from the FIDO Alliance, International Internet Finance Authentication Alliance (IIFAA), and Android, and is approved for use in digital payment processes on Android devices. TrinamiX further claims the solution is the first under-display biometric technology with these certifications, and that it has low technical requirements allowing easy integration.

trinamiX is a BASF subsidiary, and Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem Program member.

Spectroscopy to be standard issue

Near-infrared capabilities will be standard issue in future smartphones, according to Wilfried Hermes, who is director of the Spectroscopy Smartphone Business at trinamiX.

Mobile devices will have full-performance NIR hardware, he says, allowing for real-time analysis of objects at a molecular level.

In addition to liveness detection for biometric applications, the technology has use cases related to health and fitness, trinamiX states.

The full reference design is scheduled to be made available to manufacturers in November.

