2022 EAB Awards honor research on barriers to ECG, finger vein, and face biometrics

The European Association for Biometrics (EAB) has named the 2022 European Biometrics Max Snijder, Research and Industry Awards winners.

Winners for the 16th annual EAB European Biometrics Awards were selected from presentations of three candidates for each, chosen by an international jury for their high quality research papers and delivered during a hybrid meeting.

João Ribeiro Pinto of the University of Porto has won the Max Snijder Award for his PhD thesis on ‘Seamless Multimodal Biometrics for Continuous Personalised Wellbeing Monitoring.’ The paper describes a methodology for ECG biometrics that integrates traditional pipeline processes, template security and interpretability. Pinto gave a presentation on his ideas for ECG biometrics during a recent EAB lunch talk.

The Industry Award winner is Fadi Boutros of Fraunhofer IGD, for her work on ‘Efficient and High Performing Biometrics: Towards Enabling Recognition in Embedded Domains.’ Boutros examined efficient, high-performance facial recognition, the challenge presented by masks, and biometrics in head-mounted displays.

Boutros was also awarded as the best presenter.

Bernhard Prommegger of the University of Salzburg received the Research Award for his work on ‘Finger Rotation Estimation and Correction in Finger Vein Biometrics.’ Prommegger’s work addressed the difficulty caused by misalignment, and in particular longitudinal finger rotation, in vein recognition.

Each winner received a share of the €4,000 cash prize and a free one-year membership in the EAB. The awards were co-sponsored by Idemia.

