Hospitality supplier adopts Clear’s biometric service for check-ins

Access-control software maker Virdee says it is adding Clear’s face biometric ID subscription service to its check-in and upsell applications.

Virdee sells across a number of industries, focusing on hospitality. It will use Clear for biometric identity verification, the companies say, to increase ease of use and security.

Checking in to a hotel using Virdee’s platform, Clear members will verify their identity with a photo. New users will enroll for free.

Participating guests will be able to process payments, customize their stay, receive a digital or physical key and head to their room without stopping at the reception desk, according to a joint announcement from the companies.

Commenting on the new partnership, Catesby Perrin, Clear’s executive vice president for growth, said: “We are so excited to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership with Virdee.” This will “offer travelers a quick and seamless hotel check-in experience. No more waiting in long lines to prove you are you.”

Virdee Co-founder Nadav Cornberg said: “We’re excited to help hotels catch up with the self-service digital innovation happening in other verticals of travel.”

The combination, Cornberg said, will give hotel owners a new tool to improve guest satisfaction and increase efficiencies.

It is the first partnership in hospitality for Clear, which claims 13 million customers.

Last month, Clear announced the deployment of its face biometrics service for security screening at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee in the U.S. state of Wisconsin.

Article Topics

biometrics | CLEAR | contactless | digital identity | face biometrics | hospitality | identity verification