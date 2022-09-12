Identos builds Verifiable Credentials into updated federated digital ID API

Identos has launched an upgraded version of its Federated Privacy Exchange API for digital identity and authorization with support for W3C-compatible Verifiable Credentials. The new release also improves on scalability, usability and security, according to a company announcement.

The new FPX Junction cloud software suite is designed for fine-grained API authorization and user-centric digital identity management. The digital wallet and user-managed access 2.0 authorization server work together to enable single-sign on federation. An optional user interface SDK for the digital wallet provides native mobile and web support.

User guides for developers are also included.

“As an organization that is focused on user-centricity and interoperability, accessibility is of key importance to us,” says Identos VP New Markets Anik Chawla. “Identos’ user centric APIs securely enable fine-grain consented data sharing at scale. Whether cloud, hybrid, or on-premise, with FPX Junction, our customers get value now and position themselves securely for the future.”

Junction core updates include configuration options for speed and efficiency, updated user documentation including templates for administrators, standards optimization and support for OAuth 2.0, OIDC, SAML and LDAP, and resource server adapter (RSA) enhancements.

Among the feature updates to Junction are credential exchanges based on Aries Interop Profile 2.0 and DIDComm as part of its VC support. A shared resource management and authorized representative capability enables several people to exercise control over the sharing of a document, or caregivers to securely manage the personal data records of dependents, Identos says.

The DID Core specification became a W3C recommendation at the end of June, paving the way for broader adoption of VCs.

The company built the UMA 2.0 specification into its trusted account program for personal health data management for the Canadian province of Ontario earlier this year.

