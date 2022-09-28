Pangiam and Clear partner on pre-scheduled TSA biometric screening times at MIA

Security technology firm Pangiam has partnered with biometric identity verification provider Clear, software and consultancy company Copenhagen Optimization and American Airlines to expand the time length for passengers to schedule their Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint screening at Miami International Airport (MIA).

The six-month pilot program started on September 15, and is known as MIA Reserve. It allows American Airlines passengers to reserve screening times at MIA’s TSA Checkpoint 4 up to 72 hours before a flight.

“MIA and American Airlines are leaders in innovating on behalf of travelers, so Pangiam is proud to partner with them on MIA Reserve to make the security experience more predictable,” says Pangiam CEO Kevin McAleenan, commenting on the news.

“Together with Clear and Copenhagen Optimization, we’re deploying the best reservation system for airport security in the nation at MIA.”

Appointments are open at all times up to 60 minutes before domestic flights and up to 90 minutes before international flights. Before the partnership, the service was available from 5 am to 7 am and 1 pm to 3 pm.

Once on the webpage’s home screen, passengers should select American Airlines as their airline and enter their destination, ﬂight number, full name, number of people in their party and contact information to reserve their spot.

They will then receive a QR code by email to use when they arrive at the scheduled MIA Reserve time.

MIA recommended passengers reserve their spot early to secure their preferred appointment time. The airport confirmed MIA Reserve is only available to general screening passengers to provide a better screening experience for those lacking a trusted traveler program.

At the same time, all TSA PreCheck passengers flying with American Airlines will continue to be screened at MIA’s TSA Checkpoint 1 to access PreCheck beneﬁts, which include not having to remove their shoes and electronics during security checks.

“As MIA continues to set new records in passenger traffic, I’m proud to see that we are also exploring new ways to streamline the airport experience for our visitors,” says Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County.

“MIA Reserve has the potential to help many of our travelers get through the security checkpoint faster than ever before.”

The airport is also launching biometric boarding at international departure gates in October.

TSA celebrates 20th anniversary since CRP federalization

TSA officials also commemorated the 20th anniversary of the federalization of the Corpus Christi International Airport (CRP) last Friday.

Corpus Christi’s airport started operating under TSA security oversight in September 2002 with a security checkpoint manned by federal TSA officers one year after 9/11, shortly after the November 2001 establishment of the TSA.

“In the early days, our airport team had no standard operating procedures, no computers and no cell phones,” says Tommy Johnson, TSA’s Assistant Federal Security Director.

“We have met and overcome numerous challenges from the initial start-up to enhancing our security posture and procedures to make the adjustments necessary to address the evolving threats of our adversaries.”

These include creating strong security procedures and a well-trained workforce and introducing a wide array of state-of-the-art technologies, including biometrics, to screen passengers, baggage and cargo.

