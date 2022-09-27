Tascent’s multimodal biometrics contracted for Palau border, Australian prisons

The Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (BCBP) of the western Pacific Ocean Republic of Palau has reached a deal with Tascent for the deployment of its multimodal biometrics at the country’s border crossings.

The company says it is also supplying the same solution for identification in correctional services across the Australian state of New South Wales.

Palau wants better border protection

Tascent has announced plans to supply a modern, efficient and secure system for the BCBP to better protect its borders with the goal of easing trade. The BCBP expects the system to go operational within the first six months of next year.

According to the contract, Tascent will deploy its Insight One multimodal devices and its Enterprise Suite identity platform which use face and iris biometrics to give users a seamless border experience.

At borders where the system is installed, travellers will be required to look at a Tascent biometric device to get their traveller information verified by BCBP authorities, the announcement states.

Commenting on the contract, BCBP Director John Tarkong says: “Palau BCBP aims to deliver an effective service to both citizens and visitors alike, whilst ensuring the integrity of the national border. This new system will use multimodal biometrics to rapidly validate traveller identities, which is critical to achieving these goals.”

Tascent CEO Alastair Partington commented on the importance of his company’s multimodal biometric system at border crossings: “The benefits of using multimodal systems at the border are well-established. More accurate, more flexible, and more robust, these advanced systems have a key part to play in facilitating secure travel and trade, today and into the future. Tascent is honored for the opportunity to bring these capabilities to Palau Bureau of Customs & Border Protection.”

Tascent to support Unisys team in Australia

In the meantime, Tascent has also announced that it is helping Unisys in the implementation of a biometrics contract for correctional centers in New South Wales.

Early this month, Unisys secured a $12.8 million contract from the government of New South Wales to install a new identification system which uses face and iris biometrics for correctional services.

Tascent said in a LinkedIn post that its support for Unisys will consist in the supply of its Insight One system at the entry and exit points of correctional centers across the state “to deliver faster processing times and improved identification confidence — in support of the customer’s safety and security goals.”

